There is a need for greater transparency and scrutiny of ad hoc government grants made around election times, according to a parliamentary report released this week.
The Legislative Council's Government Administration Committee A launched its inquiry into the Financial Management Act 2016 last year, following concerns about the use of funds from the treasurer's reserve to pay for election commitments by the Liberal government.
The government funded election commitments totalling $2.5 million after the May 2021 state election using money from the treasurer's reserve - a fund that was designed to finance unforeseen expenditures necessary to the functioning of the state.
State Labor and the Greens criticised the use of the reserve at the time, claiming the government had used that process to bypass the usual transparency and parliamentary scrutiny.
Labor leader Rebecca White at the time said the government was using the Treasurer's Reserve as a "Liberal Party slush fund".
Media reports linked some of the community grant recipients to sitting Liberal Party members at the time.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the community grants were funded in that way out of the need to deliver the grants quickly ahead of the end of the financial year.
He defended the use of the treasurer's reserve as completely lawful.
The committee recommended the government amend the Financial Management Act to require more detailed explanations of spending of the treasurer's reserve, as well as the use of rollovers and transfer provisions.
Political parties and candidates should also be required to disclose grant commitments at the time of the commitment and the likely funding source, according to another recommendation.
They would then subsequently need to demonstrate policy rationale for the grant based election commitments.
It also recommended that the government prepare supplementary estimates statements quarterly instead of once per year, and that an annual reconciliation on the use of the treasurer's reserve be implemented.
The committee, which was chaired by Murchison MLC Ruth Forrest, also found that the financial reporting requirements for subsidiaries of government business enterprises, such as Marinus Link, which is 100 per cent owned by TasNetworks, are not clear.
The committee report recommended that the government ensured "comprehensive and transparent annual financial reporting of all subsidiaries of government business enterprises and state-owned companies."
It noted that the Tasmanian Audit Office has been discussing with Treasury whether these GBE subsidiaries ought to be required to disclose tier 1 financial statements.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.