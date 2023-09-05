The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian upper house inquiry releases findings on 'election slush fund'

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 6 2023 - 9:27am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murchison MLC Ruth Forrest chaired the committee inquiry into the Financial Management Act. Picture by Grant Wells
Murchison MLC Ruth Forrest chaired the committee inquiry into the Financial Management Act. Picture by Grant Wells

There is a need for greater transparency and scrutiny of ad hoc government grants made around election times, according to a parliamentary report released this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.