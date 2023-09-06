Over the past few years I've often been drawn to the words of Henry Ford, "When everything seems to be going against you, remember that aircraft take off against the wind, not with it."
Charting a path out of Covid-19 was anything but straightforward and reinforced our need for connection.
Resilience was key but so too was ingenuity.
Out of that has come Bonza, which launched as Australian aviation emerged from arguably the toughest storm it has ever faced.
Bonza is deliberately doing things differently.
With its brand-new jets (featuring names like Shazza, Bazza and Sheila), it has shied away from most big capital cities and instead has focused on connecting the rest of Australia by building new routes and flying passengers who otherwise would have stayed at home.
Bonza proudly declares it is "here for Allstralia", and its mission is to fly people from A to C without needing to travel via B.
Its Tasmanian launch is doing just that.
By choosing Launceston - Gold Coast as its first footprint on the path less travelled, Bonza is connecting A to C.
The opportunities for Launceston are huge.
Anyone travelling to destinations outside of the mainland capitals knows all too well about the challenges of missed connections or long stopovers.
Direct flights mean more convenience and lower costs.
For locals, a long weekend on the Gold Coast is now a realistic option, while at the other end, hundreds of thousands of people in south-east Queensland now have easier access to everything our beautiful part of the world has to offer.
For the first time, flights between Launceston and the Gold Coast will operate year-round.
Be it summer, winter or in between, we'll be inviting sun-kissed northerners to 'come down for air' in the UNESCO city of gastronomy and onwards to Cataract Gorge, or the Bay of Fires, the Tamar Wine Trail, Cradle Mountain, mountain biking in Derby ......the list goes on.
In all of this, the work of Tourism Tasmania cannot be understated.
The 'offseason' and 'come down for air' campaigns have captured the imaginations -and wallets - of the nation, and with Bonza set to add an extra 29,000 seats into Launceston each year, our local economy will be the big beneficiary.
Unlocking more of south-east Queensland will be a huge boost for our hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions.
Having stared into the headwinds, Launceston is now ready for take-off, and there will be no one more excited than me as we watch the first purple tail land here on November 21.
We'll have wind in our hair and smiles on our faces.
Shane O'Hare is the Launceston Airport CEO
