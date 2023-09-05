Three people were arrested last Friday afternoon inside Labor Senator Helen Polley's office, stating that the Senator had a "duty of care to future generations."
It followed a protest earlier in the day from Extinction Rebellion Northern Tasmania, who alleged the Albanese government had "failed to keep pace with most other western nations."
Among those arrested was Scott Bell, who said his prime concern was for the current and future welfare of his children and grandchildren.
"And as an extension for all those Australian citizens, our younger generations, who are facing a grave and uncertain future, due to the progressive impacts of the climate catastrophe," Dr Bell said.
"A catastrophe worsened by the continuing negligence, inaction, and deflective policies and legislation implemented by those who are our elected leaders."
Dr Bell was arrested for trespassing alongside protestors Jeff McKinnon and Deb Lynch.
Senator Polley said the Albanese government had a "holistic plan" to address climate change on the path to becoming a renewable energy "superpower."
"Our plan will reduce Australia's emissions by 43 per cent by 2030, this is in contrast to nearly a decade of Coalition failure on energy policy," Ms Polley said.
"Tasmania already has 100 per cent renewable power generation and Marinus will unlock renewable energy generation and storage for the mainland through Tasmania's Battery of the Nation projects."
She said creating jobs, cutting power bills and reducing emissions by boosting renewable energy are at the centre of Labor's Powering Australia plan.
"The plan will generate 82 per cent of Australia's electricity from renewables, the cheapest form of energy, by the end of this decade."
