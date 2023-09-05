The government has been advised through tender responses for a two-cable Marinus Link project that it would cost $5.5 billion to develop, Energy Minister Guy Barnett says.
Mr Barnett has been under pressure over weeks to reveal costings for the project which he did through a ministerial statement in parliament on Tuesday.
He said through discussions with the federal government and Victorian Government, it was decided that the parties would reduce Marinus Link to a single 750 megawatt cable with an option to add a second cable after a final investment decision was made late next year.
Mr Barnett said the single cable project was estimated to cost between $3 billion and $3.3 billion.
He said the Tasmanian Government was projected to be responsible for 3.54 per cent of the cost to commission Marinus Link.
Mr Barnett said if Tasmania was to take up the option to sell its equity in the project, it would no longer hold any form of ownership and therefore have no responsibility over its long-term debt.
He said independent modelling showed that energy prices would be lower for Tasmanian customers with Marinus than without it.
Mr Barnett said it was estimated the project would bring about $2 billion in economic activity to the state, create 1400 jobs and generate billions in new investment.
As for the associated North West Transmission Project, he said the cost estimate was expected to be lower than the estimate in 2022 of $832 million.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the update on Marinus Link and associated energy projects could have been provided to parliament two weeks ago when Mr Barnett was ordered to provide the information.
She said it was still unclear whether Tasmanians would be better off through the development of Marinus Link.
"The government has not been able to provide an update on the data they're relying on that tells us that Tasmanian power bills will be cheaper under Marinus," Ms White said.
Mr Barnett said in the last session of parliament, the Tasmanian Government was still in negotiations with the Commonwealth over Marinus Link and the project's live procurement process legally prevented the disclosure of cost estimates.
"The strong advice I received was that disclosing any information while active procurement processes are otherwise detrimental to the probity and would have serious unintended consequences for the future Tasmania, including legal consequences," he said.
