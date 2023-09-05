The Examiner
Tasmania's Energy Minister reveals Marinus Link costings

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
A final investment decision on Marinus Link is due to be made in late 2024.
The government has been advised through tender responses for a two-cable Marinus Link project that it would cost $5.5 billion to develop, Energy Minister Guy Barnett says.

