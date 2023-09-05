Young women from local high schools got a behind-the-scenes look at what life is like in the aviation industry, beyond flying planes.
The trip to Launceston Airport featured talks from emergency services spokespeople, airport staff, aviation trainers, and a tour of the Sharp Airlines maintenance facility.
The group also had hands-on experience designing and building their own model planes.
Exeter High School student Katelyn Jelfs said the day had been eye-opening.
"It's been lovely to learn about all the amazing careers and opportunities that are for women in the aviation industry," she said.
"Considering it used to be a male dominated field."
Alice Perry, from Prospect High School, said she wasn't aware of the sheer number of pathways into a career in aviation.
"I found it interesting to see that there wasn't necessarily one set pathway to get into aviation," Alice said.
"There are other careers, you can come in from all different sides of it."
Hannah Kelly, who also attends Prospect High School, said the day was particularly interesting as she planned to study medicine, but hadn't considered the fact she could practise her trade in the air rather than in a hospital.
Senior airport operations officer Georgia Rundle said it was important more young women could see the reality that women were just as capable of excelling at aviation as men.
"Being a woman in aviation I understand the importance of 'you can't be what you can't see'," she said.
"We have some amazing women working here at the airport in a host of different roles, today gives them the chance to tell their stories to the next generation of women in aviation.
"Hopefully today sparks something in these girls and we see them back here in the not-too-distant future."
