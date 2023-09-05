South George Town Primary school will benefit from an $879,000 cash injection from the Tasmanian government to upgrade two of its classrooms.
The school's year five and six classrooms will transform into "contemporary learning spaces for staff and students" as part of a new program being rolled out to 12 schools across the state.
Construction works at South George Town Primary are already underway and are expected to be completed in early 2024.
South George Town Primary school principal Brett Hay said the upgraded classrooms would revitalise some of the school's space in a "fantastic way".
"It's going to build flexibility into the way we use this space and cater for different student's learning," Mr Hay said.
"The teachers in grades five and six will be able to adapt and work together in an easier, seamless way now that wasn't possible before."
The classroom will be remodelled into one larger room with a partitioned wall as part of the upgrades.
There are 12 schools across the State being upgraded as part of the government's $10 million contemporary classrooms program, including East Derwent, Mowbray Heights, Glen Dhu, and Ringarooma Primary Schools.
Works are also underway at Lilydale District School, where three Year 9-10 classrooms are being upgraded as well as breakout areas for quiet or small group work and improved outdoor learning facilities.
Liberal Member for Bass Simon Wood said the upgrade will provide contemporary learning spaces for staff and students at South George Town Primary School, as well as activity and quiet spaces, and outdoor learning facilities.
"We know the physical learning environment has an impact on student access, engagement and participation in learning," Mr Wood said.
"That is why we are giving our young people the education facilities they need to thrive."
