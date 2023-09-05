The Examiner
Home/News/Education

South George Town Primary welcomes classroom upgrades

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Windermere Nick Duigan, South George Town Primary school principal Brett Hay, member for Bass Simon Wood, builder Matthew, and Janine. Picture supplied
Member for Windermere Nick Duigan, South George Town Primary school principal Brett Hay, member for Bass Simon Wood, builder Matthew, and Janine. Picture supplied

South George Town Primary school will benefit from an $879,000 cash injection from the Tasmanian government to upgrade two of its classrooms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.