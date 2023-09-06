Daniel Syson admits he hates looking at the NPL Tasmania ladder at the end of his first season as Launceston City coach.
In a frank and honest assessment of the campaign, the former City and Devonport midfielder said he is proud of the young players who have stepped up to statewide competition, grateful for the support he has received but frustrated by a record of eight wins, two draws and 10 losses which has City in sixth place heading into the final fixtures.
"I think the season as a whole has been a rollercoaster," he said. "The league table and our current position is extremely disappointing from a results and competitive perspective and I hate looking at it to be honest."
With one game remaining at high-flying South Hobart, City can reflect on wins over five different opponents including a double over second-placed Glenorchy plus a third-placed finish for their under-21s but a thumping from champions Devonport and just one point from their last five games.
Syson described his tenure as "a complete reset".
"When we came in, standards for players and expectations were essentially non-existent and that was evident from November.
"There's been an awful lot of work gone into the programme that we've created at the club and that includes culturally and performance-related and our identity as a team.
"Every player within our NPL and under-21s now have an environment where they know they can't go through the motions and just get through a session or not turn up. They are aware of the standards expected.
"I think we've given players a deeper understanding of the game in terms of tactically and positionally and what it requires to be competitive."
With support from former Strikers teammates Nathan Pitchford as assistant coach and Joel Stone as captain, Syson has seen a glut of local juniors graduate to the top level including Riley Fellows, Jack Woodland, Mac Wilcox, Joe McShane, Toby Anderson, Toby Simeoni, Mana Yawngtun and Tito Brown.
He said the season has been an educational experience, for himself as well as his players.
"Lessons learned are to always back yourself, especially when what we are doing is backed by statistical data.
"(And) tone down my passion (on) match day. Being my first season as a head coach, I've learned a lot in terms of this area."
Syson believes strong foundations have been laid for 2024, adding: "I'm really excited for next season already due to the hard work we've put in this season."
After 18 straight losses, Launceston United might be expected to be happy with back-to-back derby draws.
But coach Fernando Munoz is frustrated that both could have been wins.
"We are closer to have a chance to win and get three points because we go more for win games," the Chilean said after the 1-1 with Riverside and 2-2 with City.
"City are a very strong team with a big squad and Riverside have very good players coming through so, for us, it's good for the players, the club and me.
"The last five games we are improving consistency."
Naming Will Spicer, Luke Digney and Angelo Amato among his most improved players, Munoz said his NPL Tasmania newcomers were always going to struggle against teams with decades of statewide experience and would like to see the campaign run longer.
"The season is too short at 21 games," he said. "We need time for improve players and understand the competition."
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.