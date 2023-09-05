'This is Spartan' - but probably not how you expect it.
Paige Barry and Jessica James combined acrobatics, gymnastics and dance for a Spartan-inspired pole dancing routine at the Tasmanian Pole Championships.
Their efforts took out a category win and a people's choice.
"For our routines we prefer to put them to music that's fast-paced with a strong, heavy beat," James said.
Barry, who also coached athletes at the tournament, said they were "very shocked" to take out the people's choice award.
The Goddess Work Pole Studio pair have previously competed together at interstate competitions, but it was the first time they shared the stage at the Tasmanian championships.
"If we're ever having a bad day, a sure way to feel better is to get in the studio," Barry said.
James said they were both into fitness, and coming from a gymnast background and Barry being a dancer, pole combined their strengths.
"It's much more fun together," James said.
The state honours mean the duo will compete at the Australian Pole Championships in December.
They both praised Zoe Capocchi, owner and one of the instructors at Goddess Work Pole Studio, saying she had created a warm and welcoming environment for anyone, no matter fitness levels, to compete in pole dancing.
The state championships was the first time the studio competed and was represented by debutants and seasoned performers.
This year was the most accessible to Tasmanian competitors with the event held in Hobart over the weekend.
Capocchi said competing in the state meant her students and pole peers were able to cheer each other on.
"And we made sure they could hear us," Capocchi said.
"These meets are as much about building community among pole enthusiasts as they are about the competition."
Tasmania is set to host next year's national championships, as well as Pole Expo.
"Pole Expo is the pole event of the year in my opinion," Capocchi said.
"A huge thank you to Elizabeth Domazet for running the national pole championships and expo, it's a huge undertaking."
