Following the success of their first Launceston show last year, the Royal Czech Ballet returns to the Princess Theatre this weekend with their rendition of the classic masterpiece, Sleeping Beauty.
Returning as well is international soloist Cristina Terentiev, who hails from Moldova.
Ms Terentiev has performed alongside her husband Alexei Terentiev in iconic ballets such as The Nutcracker, Giselle, Don Quixote and many others.
"Speaking of the role of Aurora in Sleeping Beauty, this is one of my favorite roles," Ms Terentiev said.
"It's a purely classical, large-scale performance and difficult in its technique to perform... it's a wonderful story about the victory of good and love over evil."
She said because her husband would be playing the role of the King, she would take on a new stage partner, Evgency Svetlitsa.
"He is also a leading soloist of ballet of the highest level and I think together we can adequately present this wonderful ballet," she said.
"Eugene is also a People's Artist of Ukraine, so Australian audiences will enjoy the work of famous and award-winning artists."
She said audiences could expect to see a complicated "pas de deux", or a dance duet.
"At the end of the ballet is a chic ball, a celebration of the wedding of Aurora and Desiree," she said.
"It's a very complex and beautiful pas de deux... technically and emotionally it is necessary to fill this dance majestically and regally."
Despite a hectic touring schedule, Ms Terentiev said it was a "familiar part of life" and that she was hoping to see as many sights as possible.
"Last year we met new people and it was a wonderful acquaintance, we can't wait to meet and talk again," she said.
"In a very short period we will be together again, creating magic for the audience of Australia."
Sleeping Beauty premiers September 10 at Princess Theatre, with tickets available online through Theatre North's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.