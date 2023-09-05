After a competitive first quarter against Glenorchy, Launceston were leading by just five points as they looked to head into finals with a bang.
Coach Mitch Thorp identified kicking out of defensive 50 as an issue and moved the magnet of one of his most experienced players to half-back.
Having played with and coached Dylan Riley at South Launceston, Devonport and now the Blues - not many footballers know him better and Thorp picked him as the man for the job.
"It's pretty evident that we are quite young and sometimes we just need to plonk the talent where it's needed and with his experience and talent level, you can play him anywhere," Thorp said.
"So that was the thinking and he shored us up back there nicely and there was no coincidence once he went to half-back, we consolidated and kicked away.
"For us to win by 100 points - that's big. Last time we played these guys it was only three points, so I'm really pleased for the guys to finish the home-and-away season with a confidence-boosting win."
Of Launceston's starting back six on Saturday, only two of them (Ryan Tyrrell in 2020 and 2022 and Jayden Hinds in 2021 and 2022) have tasted senior premiership success, while Sam Foley, Hinds and Conall McCormack have all won development league flags.
Campbell Atkins, Lenny Faulkner and McCormack have all made their senior debuts this season and look like impressive prospects for the future, meaning an addition like Riley to the back-line can only help.
Despite winning back-to-back Peter Hudson Medals in 2020 and 2021 and regularly booting bags of goals, Riley is no stranger to life in defence.
Described by Thorp as a "dashing half-back flanker" when signing with Devonport in 2016, Riley played in the position when he won Launceston's best and fairest in 2018 - his first year at the Blues.
A young Tyrrell was there alongside him, with the pair potentially set to be the experienced generals as Launceston aim to keep their season alive against Clarence on Saturday.
The Blues have defeated the Kangaroos twice this season, both at Windsor Park, however their trip down the Midland Highway to Bellerive Oval - where the elimination final is being played - resulted in a Clarence victory.
Win-loss record: 9-9
Biggest winning margin: 107 points v Glenorchy in round seven
Leading goal-kicker: Jake Hinds (38 - second in Peter Hudson Medal)
Player of the year leader: Brodie Palfreyman (12)
Most matches: Jayden Hinds, Bailey Gillow, Liam Jones, Isaac Hyatt (18)
Most disposals: Brodie Palfreyman (394 - eighth in league)
