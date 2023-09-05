The Examiner
Mission Health Service expanded through Tasmanian Government grant

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated September 5 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:24pm
Health Minister Guy Barnett with Launceston City Mission general manager for client services, Narelle Howell, and chief executive Stephen Brown.
Homeless people in Launceston will be able to receive health care after hours four days a week through an expansion of the Mission Health Service.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

