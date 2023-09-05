Homeless people in Launceston will be able to receive health care after hours four days a week through an expansion of the Mission Health Service.
The service, run by Launceston City Mission, had operated on a nurse-led volunteer basis since March 2019 for three hours a week.
Through a grant from the state government's GP After Hours Initiative, the service will now run over four days and he type of primary health care on offer will be broadened.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said while the federal government was predominantly responsible for funding general practitioner and primary care, the Tasmanian Government had taken action to fill in the gaps and invest in community-based care initiatives.
"The $8 million initiative aims to strengthen community-based services, with previous funding rounds enabling general practices and pharmacies to deliver urgent care and reduce pressure on our hospitals," he said.
Grants of up to $250,000 have been awarded as part of the initiative.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.