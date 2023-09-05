RSPCA Tasmania released the first phase of a comprehensive project aimed at safeguarding human and animal lives in emergency situations on Tuesday.
Working together with the SES, the National Partnership Agreement on Disaster Risk Reduction and all 29 Tasmanian councils, the program outlines three critical facets of emergency readiness and evacuation, conveniently summed up in a brochure.
RSPCA deputy chief executive officer Andrea Dawkins said in some emergency situations, people would rather stay with their pets.
"We wanted to make sure nobody was left behind, and no animals were left behind unnecessarily," Ms Dawkins said.
"We know with larger animals that generally people prepare those earlier because there's some real complications with leaving larger animals.
"But for companion animals, we expect people to have them prepared and leave with them, so they can leave in a timely manner."
She said Ready, Pet, Go! was the kit that every companion owner needed to "tick the boxes" and be prepared for any emergency.
"In our drying climate, Tasmanians need to be prepared," she said.
Inside the brochure is a QR code which when scanned directs users to TASALERT, alerting them to ongoing emergencies across the state.
SES regional emergency management coordinator Peter Rawlings said the most basic mistake people made in emergencies was not being prepared.
"That's the key message here is being prepared not only for themselves, but thinking about their pets and animals," Mr Rawlings said.
He said people needed to consider where they would evacuate to, and if they had the right things for their pets.
"That could be specific medication or food; anything they can bring that takes the pressure off the council or the organisation running the evacuation center is what we're always looking for," he said.
Ms Dawkins said in past emergency situations, pet owners had been using evacuation centres to drop their pets off before "going about their business."
"That's entirely inappropriate, if you've got an animal, you've got to treat it like a family member in every situation," Ms Dawkins said.
"Staying with it in high times of anxiety is so incredibly important."
Information packs can be collected at any of the 29 councils, or downloaded online at the RSPCA's website.
