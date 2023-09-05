The Tasmanian Greens have called for the government to immediately shut the Ashley Youth Detention Centre and find an interim safe space for its detainees.
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff in parliament on Tuesday said the centre continued to be a source of trauma and devastation for those sent there.
She said Tasmania's Children's Commissioner had revealed in July detainees had been subjected to restrictive practices each day of their incarceration since June last year.
"Two months later, this appalling streak continues unbroken," Dr Woodruff said.
She highlighted comments from the president of the Commission of Inquiry into the state government's responses to institutional child sexual abuse, Marcia Neave, last week, who said she and her fellow commissions believed the detention centre should be urgently closed.
Dr Woodruff asked Premier Jeremy Rockliff when the government would act on this and find a temporary safe space for the detainees before establishing its plans for a permanent model.
In reply, Mr Rockliff said there was $50 million in the budget this year and last year to support the replacement facilities for Ashley.
"We do want to progress our plan to close Ashley, and at the same time, transition to new contemporary therapeutic facilities and models of care," he said.
"This will help ensure that we have fewer young people in detention and more young people catered for and supported through a range of facilities and services and wraparound services and supports that they need.
"Our model is comprised of one detention and remand centre located in the South, two assisted bail facilities, one on the North or North-West and one on the south, and two supported residential facilities, one on the North or North-West and one in the South."
The government announced plans to close Ashley and transition to an alternative youth justice model by the end of next year, but has since suggested that it is unlikely to meet this deadline.
An independent report on the detention centre by Noetic Solutions in 2016 recommended that the government close it down.
