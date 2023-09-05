The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Yes voters seem happy, no voters seem angry

September 6 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yes voters seem happy, no voters seem angry
Yes voters seem happy, no voters seem angry

EVERYONE I've seen campaigning for Yes looks happy and excited, they exude positivity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.