Yes voters seem happy, no voters seem angry

THIS is brilliant and en-capturing how I and many others feel. A much loved legend in Australian Music, John Farnham, is now stepping into the most divisive subject in Australian History. John I think you are so, so wrong! The Voice vote has split the nation so badly, setting even Indigenous people against each other, they are split and actively coming out in opposition. Gosh, non-Indigenous Australians, Political Parties, Large Corporate Companies and now music, has been added to the vote. Even in the Tasmanian Government senior Ministers have openly come out in blatant Opposition to Premier Rockliff who supports the YES vote. It headlines the Media, appearing on wearing apparel, signage, written on the side of Qantas Aircraft the YES vote, we are bombarded with Advertising, much to the discomfort of the NO voters. It is Pandora's Box shattering stability and good will. Changing the Constitution is a huge thing there forever, and most definitely should never favour anyone. Prime Minister Albanese said it will give the Indigenous no power, then is it really necessary? Australia is now a multicultural society combined with love in our heart we can stand together to make this magnificent nation so, so, great. Last Census there were 8,000 full blooded Aboriginals and 842,000 part Indigenous - 3.8 of Australia's Population. Which we all must remember were the first inhabitants of this beautiful country but with respect without changing the Constitution. All I want to do is the right thing and I do not think this is the path and am voting No. Thank you Examiner for your unbiased coverage. It has given me enough information to form my opinion.