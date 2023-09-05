Yes voters seem happy, no voters seem angry

EVERYONE I've seen campaigning for Yes looks happy and excited, they exude positivity.
All the No campaigners look miserable, unhappy, angry and bitter.
Maybe that's because they've been led to believe something is being taken away from them. As the Editor's excellent article said on Sunday (The Examiner, September 3), the Voice to Parliament is not about taking things away from non-indigenous Australians, it is about uniting us. I'll remain positive and happy and I'll vote Yes.
Roger Smith, West Launceston
LIKE Steve Saunders, I despair at the grim record of climate action from the Albanese government ("Turning into another type of robodebt" The Examiner, September 4). Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek's recent coal mine approvals go against overwhelming scientific evidence. Under Labor, Australia's emissions also rose by 0.9 per cent last year. Recognising how broken our supposed Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act is, Plibersek promised Environmental law reform over a year ago. With a government who has promised to act on climate and the environment, why are we still waiting?
Amy Hiller, Kew
THIS is brilliant and en-capturing how I and many others feel. A much loved legend in Australian Music, John Farnham, is now stepping into the most divisive subject in Australian History. John I think you are so, so wrong! The Voice vote has split the nation so badly, setting even Indigenous people against each other, they are split and actively coming out in opposition. Gosh, non-Indigenous Australians, Political Parties, Large Corporate Companies and now music, has been added to the vote. Even in the Tasmanian Government senior Ministers have openly come out in blatant Opposition to Premier Rockliff who supports the YES vote. It headlines the Media, appearing on wearing apparel, signage, written on the side of Qantas Aircraft the YES vote, we are bombarded with Advertising, much to the discomfort of the NO voters. It is Pandora's Box shattering stability and good will. Changing the Constitution is a huge thing there forever, and most definitely should never favour anyone. Prime Minister Albanese said it will give the Indigenous no power, then is it really necessary? Australia is now a multicultural society combined with love in our heart we can stand together to make this magnificent nation so, so, great. Last Census there were 8,000 full blooded Aboriginals and 842,000 part Indigenous - 3.8 of Australia's Population. Which we all must remember were the first inhabitants of this beautiful country but with respect without changing the Constitution. All I want to do is the right thing and I do not think this is the path and am voting No. Thank you Examiner for your unbiased coverage. It has given me enough information to form my opinion.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
IT IS heartwarming to see a growing trend in Launceston with retired greyhounds gracing our streets with the equally contented, proud owners.
Rob Booth, Riverside
ONE of the questions in The Examiner Quiz today (September 4) was: which state or territory is Derby in? Every Tasmanian should know that Derby is in the North East of Tasmania, where the cycling is taking off.
S. Langerak, Hadspen
NOTHING wrong with Dean Gibbons' eyesight, I gather, but what's at the back of them (presuming there is a pair) certainly displays a lack of depth. If he is unaware, complaints about the outcast thylacines in the Mall mainly came from blind, or vision impaired victims of the pointless positioning of the expensive impediments to free flowing pedestrian traffic, in a place where safety should have been considered paramount from the word go, and not after nasty, hurtful, damaging incidents.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
WHILE the council seems quite pleased that it can control the traffic speed in some of Launceston streets, are they going to get the traffic lights recalibrated to suit the reduction in speed? Or are the motorists going to have to put up with the traffic banking up? Just a thought.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
AS ANOTHER confirmed Liberal voter, I echo Wayne Ballard's sentiments (The Examiner, September 2) about our Premier. Maybe it is time for a government change here away from racist policies and sentiments and away from promotion of expensive stadiums. Government policies and sympathies should be in the general public interest and not devoted to noisy activist minorities.
John Coulson, Dilston
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.