Small-time drug dealing will be recorded against a Launceston woman's name, despite her saying she would "really appreciate" a conviction not being recorded.
Ashlee Maree Zanetto, 28, had pleaded guilty to possessing and selling cannabis, and possessing drug paraphernalia and was sentenced at the Launceston Magistrates Court on September 5.
Police searched her home on December 8, 2022 and found about 33g of cannabis leaf, about 110g of cannabis bud, two root balls weighing 84g and 91g and a plastic smoking device.
A search of Zanetto's phone also found text messages relating to the sale of the drugs, where she was offering a price of $271 per ounce.
Asked by magistrate Simon Brown if she had anything to say for herself, Zanetto said she had not "done anything with marijuana" since and hoped to maintain an unblemished record.
"If there's anything you can do so it doesn't appear on my record ... I'd really appreciate it," Zanetto said.
"I was just going through a rough patch. I made some wrong decisions.
"I understand you probably hear that a lot."
Mr Brown said although Zanetto's dealing "wasn't a major operation", the amount of cannabis in her possession was "not entirely insubstantial" either.
He said the event did seem to be an "aberration" however, despite Zanetto's request, Mr Brown recorded convictions against all three charges and fined her $750.
As she left the court, Zanetto had one final question for Mr Brown.
"Will this go on my record?" she asked.
The answer was that it would.
