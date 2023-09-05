The new Marinus deal has been met with hesitation on power supply by one key Northern business body, despite assurances from the state government.
Announced on Sunday, the state and federal governments have struck a deal bringing new life to the construction of the Marinus Link. The federal government has agreed to take on more of the costs and the agreement places a second link on the backburner.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive Will Cassidy questioned whether Marinus would impact the supply of electricity to Tasmanian businesses.
He said access to electricity was a priority for a number of industries in the region.
"The Tasmanian government has confidence it won't see prices rise, which is a positive," Mr Cassidy said.
"The next question is how long it will take for the project to be completed. Will the price of construction increase, meaning there is no option but to increase power bills?"
He said access to electricity was more than having the confidence to turn the lights on for businesses.
"If someone wants to relocate or start up in the region, particularly a large electricity user, they need confidence they'll get the supply they need," he said.
"Launceston is a very innovative city. You can see it through a lot of advanced manufacturing businesses here to Bell Bay, who have the confidence they can get the electricity they need."
On Sunday, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said Marinus would mean "more electricity" and "more energy security" for the state.
The cost of electricity has been a battleground in Tasmanian politics, with Labor urging for a price cap and the government saying it has provided bill relief through $250 payments to some consumers.
For some businesses, Mr Cassidy said electricity pricing continued to be a huge concern.
He said cost increases were difficult to pass onto consumers, and in some instances those rises made a business unviable.
"Electricity pricing is quite a large issue for businesses everywhere," Mr Cassidy said.
One significant bonus the Marinus Link would have for industry would be to provide another data link to connect Tasmania to the rest of Australia, he said.
"We need to remember we're an island," Mr Cassidy said.
The fragility of Tasmania's connectedness was demonstrated in February 2022 when cuts to the Bass Link disconnected Tasmania for a number of hours.
The outage, Mr Cassidy said caused difficulties for Launceston businesses, particularly taking payments. It is one he hoped won't be repeated.
