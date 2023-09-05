Tassie's largest food and wine festival, which stretches 220-kilometres of the state's East Coast, is back with a "people-, place- and produce-filled" program for early September.
The Great Eastern Wine Week is returning with 40 unique events for its ninth year of taking tourists along Tassie's coastal wine trail from St Helens to Buckland and everywhere in between.
The 10-day festival is set to bring 2000 tourists to the state's eastern seaboard with its enticing schedule of familiar favourites and new culinary and cultural experiences "all about wine".
Event coordinator Kelsey Walker said this year's offering aligned with the week's ethos: "anything wine-related or that can be done while relaxing with wine, we've got it."
"This year's really exciting because we're highlighting what the East Coast stands for," Ms Walker said.
"We have dinners and lunches, live music and beautiful weather at vineyards with craft activities like Sip 'n' paint.
"When we talk about the vibe at Wine Week, we say that it's people coming together to have a great time in a beautiful place with its beautiful people."
This year's Eastern Wine Week's highlights include a dapper Black Tie Masquerade at Devil's Corner Cellar Door in Apslawn; a Spring Vale Wines-hosted live music session from Aussie rock-band Thirsty Merc; Tapas on the Terrace - paired with Pinot Grigio - at Piermont Retreat; and pop-up tastings from newcomers Maclean Bay Vineyard.
"What's great about the Wine Week this year is experiencing these vineyards that don't always have cellar doors," Ms Walker said.
More events - like introduction to wine classes and high teas - will encourage those who might not be so invested in the wine world just year, and range from free entry to $25 a-head and up to $275.
The festival finale will be a collaborative event between the Great Eastern Wine Week and The East Coast Harvest Odyssey Festival (ECHO) at Spring Vale Wines.
ECHO - which runs in March each year - celebrates food and live music, and is working alongside Wine Week to present an afternoon of informative gin tastings from The Splendid Gin, accompanied by music from Pete Cornelius and Simon Holms from Shed Sessions.
"We want people to spend the week enjoying the wine but also the East Coast itself," Ms Walker said.
"Pop down to St Helens for some mounting biking or head out to Bay of Fires. Just head and have a great time with your friends.
"There's so much to see."
The Great Eastern Wine Week begins on Friday, September 8, and runs through to Sunday, September 17.
More information on events and tickets can be found at The Great Eastern Wine Week website.
