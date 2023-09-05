In 85 years St Giles has been many things to many people.
Established in response to the 1937 polio pandemic, the organisation has operated a school, a boarding house, and now runs as a disability service provider.
On September 15, the Newstead institution will throw open its doors to the community for its five-yearly reunion.
Anyone who has ever been connected to the service is invited to reminisce over a light lunch at St Giles' Amy Road headquarters.
"We generally have a really broad mix of past staff members and clients who like to come along," St Giles' profile and engagement officer Scott Gelston said.
"A lot of people like to bring old photos or school reports or any kind of memorabilia related to St Giles and share it with us on the day. We're always really keen to hear their stories and share them a little bit more broadly as well."
The event will cater for about 150, and has already attracted 120 RSVPs 10 days out.
Mr Gelston said community members regularly came forward to share their experiences of St Giles, whether it be memories of the school's football team or scout trips to Ben Lomond.
"There's a lot of things that used to happen here that maybe don't happen these days that people like to reminisce about," he said.
"Because St Giles has been around for 85 years the service has changed a lot in that time.
"Everyone in Launceston is in some way connected to St Giles."
The reunion will run from 11am to 1pm.
Registrations can be made via trybooking.com/CDNDT or by emailing fundraising@stgiles.org.au
