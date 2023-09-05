A tough winter season for East Coast tourism operators has raised the question of whether more needs to be done to support the industry.
In July, the Tasmanian government announced a targeted $300,000 voucher program for businesses on the west coast to apply for throughout August, September and October.
Following the most recent occupancy report for July release on September 4, Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive Steve Old said the initiative had been "pleasing to see" to encourage visitation to our regional areas.
"And having recently spent time with some East Coast operators who have done it tough this winter, they expressed a need for a similar program or focus on their region in the future," Mr Old said.
He said it was vital to find solutions to keep attracting visitors in the cooler months.
Director of hotel operations for NRMA resorts Mark Whitnell said the was no reason why a similar voucher program wouldn't work on the East Coast.
"I suspect the whole of Tasmania would put their hand out to stake a claim for a voucher system," Mr Whitnell said.
"It's marginally worked on the west coast, but it's still a mile off the money.
"On the west coast it's not unusual to have such seasonality, where as the East Coast has always held up pretty well."
NRMA resorts has acquired Freycinet Lodge, and also owns Strahan Village, Cradle Mountain Hotel and Pumphouse Point.
Meanwhile, East Coast Tourism chief executive Grace Keath said the voucher program might not be the best fit for the region, but support ought to be considered.
"We know this year was exceptionally difficult because of the pent up demand for travel overseas, as well as interest rates and the cost of living rising," Ms Keath said.
"The voucher program is something to consider to try to raise demand in regional areas."
She also suggested spreading big events held in Launceston and Hobart over winter to the regions, such as Dark MOFO and the AFL, or making them longer than a single weekend to encourage greater statewide travel.
Ms Keath said mid-to-lower range tourism operators had been hit the hardest over winter.
"Some operators are saying the winter season is more reflective of 2015," she said.
For now, Mr Whitnell said October and November bookings were looking promising before the season peaks from Boxing Day, despite a "soft" looking September.
Statewide, the THA Hotel Occupancy Report for July showed statewide 62 per cent of available rooms were filled, with the North sitting below the mark at 60.31 per cent.
