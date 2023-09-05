The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tasmanians in action at Rowing World Championships in Belgrade

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
September 5 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were mixed fortunes for the Tasmanians competing at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.