There were mixed fortunes for the Tasmanians competing at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade.
While Sarah Hawe progressed straight into her final, Henry Youl and Anneka Reardon missed out on doing the same by just one position and will move into the repechage to keep their medal hopes alive.
Hawe, a 36-year-old from Huon RC, has rejoined the women's four crew in which she won world championships in 2017 and 2019 plus a silver medal in 2018.
Hawe and crewmates Giorgia Patten, Katrina Werry and Lucy Stephen finished second behind Great Britain in a time of 6:43.52 to progress to Thursday's A-B semi-final.
In tricky windy conditions on Sava Lake, Youl, 27, combined with Caleb Antill, Jack Cleary and Dave Bartholot in the men's quad scull.
With only the top two progressing straight to finals, Poland won in 6:00.17 from Switzerland (6:01.98) with the Aussies a couple of seconds further back (6:03.83) a full eight seconds ahead of the rest.
A day after her 26th birthday, Reardon, of New Norfolk, and Lucy Coleman finished the lightweight women's double scull heat in third (7:20.61), well behind winner USA (7:08.58) and second-placed Chile (7:09.31).
There was more Tasmanian success in the form of John Keogh with the North Esk product coaching the women's pair crew of Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre to victory in their heat.
The duo rowed in the gold medal-winning Australian four at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and are unbeaten this season with wins at World Cups II and III.
They led from the start to comfortably win in 7:11.83 which locks them in for Thursday's A-B semi-finals.
