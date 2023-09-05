Tasmanians will pay $100 million in additional costs every year as a result of the Marinus Link project, Labor has claimed in state parliament.
Citing research by energy analyst Marc White, Labor energy spokesman Dean Winter said power bills would increase by about 10 per cent, or by $250 per year, due to the additional costs in paying off the debt of Marinus and the North West Transmission Developments.
"He says that Tasmanians will be paying these additional costs for the next forty years," Mr Winter said.
Power prices have risen by 22.5 per cent over the past two years and Mr Winter called for prices to be capped at the rate of inflation in order to protect Tasmanians.
But Premier Jeremy Rockliff called Labor's price cap plan reckless, saying it would destroy jobs and undermine investment into Tasmanian energy projects, ultimately leading to less supply and higher prices in the long term.
Instead, he said the Marinus project would bring wind and solar to Tasmania, by incentivising companies to invest on-island for export to the mainland.
Parliament had resumed on Tuesday and Labor continued its attack on Energy Minister Guy Barnett over the Marinus Link project, which was originally supposed to cost between $3.1 billion and $3.8 billion for two undersea cables connecting Tasmania with the mainland.
But Mr Rockliff and Mr Barnett last month warned of a cost overrun on the project and sought to re-negotiate funding for the deal with the federal government.
Over the weekend, they announced that the Albanese government had agreed to reduce Tasmania's equity contribution to the project by nearly half, cutting the amount of investment the state needed to front up.
But Labor in parliament on Tuesday pointed out that the announcement had made little mention of the vast amount of debt earmarked to pay for the project and which could ultimately be passed on to electricity consumers in Tasmania and the mainland.
Eighty per cent of the project is to be debt-funded or about $3 billion.
Mr Winter in question time accused the government of seeking to conceal the true cost of the project by focusing on the equity portion of the funding arrangements in its announcement.
"For the last three days, you've been telling Tasmanians that the total upfront cost of the Marinus Link will only be around $100 million, but that's not actually true," he said.
"Isn't it a fact that Tasmania will also be required to take on its share of the liability of the debt, nearly half a billion dollars?
"And given Marinus requires the North West Transmission Developments, which Tasmania will have to fully fund, isn't the true cost of getting this project up and running closer to $2 billion, or nearly 20 times the cost you told Tasmanians about three days ago?"
Responding, Mr Rockliff said the new deal with the federal government reduced Tasmania's equity stake in Marinus to 17.7 per cent, cutting the investment needed to just over $100 million.
"This is a good deal for Tasmanians," he said.
"This reduces what Tasmania needs to contribute to the project while still getting the economic benefits of it and the benefits of energy security that Marinus will provide."
