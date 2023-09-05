Each time they made the top four, the Bombers found themselves playing off for the premiership cup, meaning their streak of making eight consecutive grand finals also came to an end.
In the lead-up to the 2022 season Jay Foon, Mark Walsh, Oliver and Ryley Sanders and Tom Donnelly were among 12 players to leave the club.
The Bombers finished fifth on the table with a win-loss record of 9-9, going down to Launceston by 107 points in an early grand final rematch, which left onlookers wondering whether it would be the end of a dynasty.
However, this season's 13-match winning streak has reinvigorated the club and Brad Cox-Goodyer's side find themselves with an opportunity to make - and host - yet another grand final as they face Kingborough at the Twin Ovals on Saturday.
"It just speaks to the development of the guys because our team is pretty much unchanged from last year," Cox-Goodyer said.
"Connor Young is probably the only really big change and we got [Brandon] Leary back from the Devils full time but other than that, the team is pretty much what it was last year.
"So you just look at the 18-year-olds, they've turned 19 and grown into men and I think it speaks to our whole club as our development league have only lost one game all year too."
The blueprint for their 2023 campaign can be traced back to the last time they made a grand final - where only eight current North Launceston players featured.
In 2021, the Bombers introduced 19 players to senior football, featuring names like Leary, Declen Chugg, Harry Bayles, Harvey Griffiths and Connor Leeflang.
Eleven of those players have regularly played for North Launceston's senior side this season while five more who debuted in 2022 or 2023 featured in their match against North Hobart on Saturday.
Their team has changed even more since they last won the premiership, with the 2019 grand final side only featuring six of their current line-up.
Cox-Goodyer, Ben Simpson, Young, Jack Avent, Alex Lee and Fletcher Bennett were all part of the side that beat Lauderdale by 29 points at Bellerive Oval, meaning 16 Bombers could become first-time premiership players this season.
They would add to a superb list of 54 players from the 2014, '15, '17, '18 and '19 sides, with Cox-Goodyer and Avent striving for their sixth TSL flag.
The qualifying final gets under way at 2.30pm, as does Launceston's elimination final against Clarence at Bellerive Oval.
Win-loss record: 15-3
Biggest winning margin: 102 points v Glenorchy, round 20
Leading goal-kicker: Brad Cox-Goodyer (53 - Peter Hudson Medallist)
Player of the year leader: Ben Simpson (21)
Most matches: Connor Leeflang, Harvey Griffiths, Blade Sulzberger, Nathan Pearce (18)
Most disposals: Ben Simpson (403 - fourth in league)
