The stats don't lie, and more millennials are leaving Australia's capital cities for places such as St Helens.
New research from Regional Australia Institute (RAI) found an additional 54,000 millennials, aged 25-39, headed for the regions during the latest Census period (2016-2021) compared to the five years previous.
"For so many years we've heard stories about young people from regional communities leaving the country to undergo further study and take up jobs in the cities, never to return. But today we can debunk that myth," RAI chief executive Liz Ritchie said.
It has been something noticed in the Break O'Day municipality.
Deputy mayor Kristi Chapple said the change has reversed the area's population decline, with the 2021 Census statistics showing overall growth of almost 11 per cent.
She noted the region had experienced a significant increase of the 'younger demographic' aged between 20-39.
Their impact, Cr Chapple said was reflected in new ventures such as boutique cinemas, vineyards, agritourism projects, wellness studios, micro-breweries and urban farms.
"The entrepreneurial spirit this age group brings is second to none and is shown in the types of businesses we have developing within our region," Cr Chapple said.
"We also see high engagement between the council and this cohort in enhancing our area and achieving the council's goals."
From a social perspective, she said local clubs were "thriving" due to the shift in demographics.
"For a regional area like ours that has an aging population, this cohort is arguably one of the most important for our area to attract," she said.
"This is because they are employment age, often have young families and are therefore a big contributor to our local economy."
Break O'Day appeals to newcomers for its work life balance, Cr Chapple said.
The other council areas found to have the highest millennial net migration rate in Tasmania were Glamorgan-Spring Bay, Latrobe, Southern Midlands and Northern Midlands.
Overall, Ms Ritchie said this shift in population could have profound implications for regional Australia.
She said collaboration was needed between federal and state government to ensure regional Australia had the services and investment it needed to keep up.
"Australia's in the midst of a regional renaissance. We need governments, policymakers, leaders and community to work together to support regional Australia through this period of change, we need them to shift their gaze towards our regions," Ms Ritchie said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.