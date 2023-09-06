Six dedicated volunteers, with nearly 140 years of service between them, have had their contributions honoured as their State Emergency Service unit's first life members.
David Oakley, Bevis Perkins, Graeme McGee, Hamish Wellard, Peter Wickham and Rob Thomas had their names inscribed on the Northern Midlands SES unit's honour board.
All of the men, except Mr Thomas and Mr Oakley, had retired several years ago.
Mr Wellard was also awarded a life membership to the Tasmanian SES in recognition of his contributions over 17-and-a-half years.
Mr Wickham had spent 16-and-a-half years with the unit, assisting with fitting out new vehicles, fundraising and responding to calls for help.
Mr Oakley, Mr Perkins and Mr McGee were founding members of the unit, which had its origins as a road crash rescue unit serving communities between Jericho and Perth, and Miena to Scamander from its base in Campbell Town.
After 37 years with the SES - and several more as a volunteer firefighter - Mr Oakley was still serving, as was Mr Thomas, who has notched up almost 16 years of service.
The unit's first manager, Mr McGee was recognised for more than 25 years of service and the late Mr Perkins spent 27 years with the SES unit.
Mr Perkins' son, Andrew, accepted the commendation on behalf of his father.
Unit manager Lindsay Viney said it was about time the six men, who had consistently gone "above and beyond", were acknowledged.
"It wasn't necessarily the amount of years they put in, but the amount of time and dedication," Mr Viney said.
"Going above and beyond what a volunteer probably should be doing."
