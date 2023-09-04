Following a "competitive recruitment process," a new chief executive for Hospitals North has been appointed.
Health Minister Guy Barnett announced Fiona Lieutier had been appointed after working as the acting chief executive since June 2023.
"Fiona has been acknowledged for her emergency response and collaborative leadership in both health and Tasmania Police portfolios and brings a wealth of senior leadership experience to the role,'' Mr Barnett said.
Before becoming the acting chief executive, Ms Lieutier was the chief executive of Public Health Services.
Ms Lieutier also performed the role of the Department of Health Incident Controller during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Department of Communities Emergency Commander.
Before this, Ms Lieutier was the Tasmanian Government Radio Network director and worked with Ambulance Tasmania.
Additional senior health roles have been made, with Tracey Turner commencing as the Department of Health's new Recovery and Child Safeguarding director and Brendan Docherty as the new Hospitals and Primary Care deputy secretary.
Mr Barnett said Ms Turner would play a leading role in promoting child safeguarding within the Department of Health, including implementation of child-safe standards and prioritisation of vulnerable people.
Mr Barnett said Ms Turner is a social worker performing the Discipline Lead Social Work Services role in the South and Manager of Statewide Interpreter Services with the Tasmanian Health Service.
"Tracey brings significant management and leadership experience in the health sector and social work in particular," Mr Barnett said.
"This is a newly-created role as part of our commitment to ensuring the safety and well being of children and young people in our hospitals and health services."
Mr Barnett said Mr Docherty is a Registered Nurse with many postgraduate leadership, education, and public administration qualifications.
"Brendan's significant experience as an executive in hospitals and health services across Australia will be a great asset to the Department of Health,'' Mr Barnett said.
Mr Barnett said Ms Turner would commence in her new role on September 11, and Mr Docherty would commence in his new role on October 31.
"I congratulate Ms Lieutier, Mr Docherty, and Ms Turner on their appointments, and I look forward to working with them to ensure we are continuing to deliver high-quality health services to the Tasmanian community," he said.
