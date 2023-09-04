The proponent behind a Tasmanian wind farm development has said he believes there is a strong business case for the laying of two 750MW cables through the Marinus Link project.
The comments from Andrew Lawson, executive director of wind farm developer Fera Australia, came after the state government cast new doubt over the weekend that Marinus' second interconnector cable under Bass Strait would ever be built.
According to the state government, Marinus will be focused delivering one cable in the first instance, with negotiations to continue on a second cable.
Previously, the second interconnector, to be built as part of a second stage, had been integral to the project.
Mr Lawson, whose company is pursuing a wind farm project in south-east Tasmania and is investigating two more sites in the central highlands, said news the project was moving forward was good for wind farm companies.
But he said the strength of the link to the mainland was also important.
Mr Lawson said a stronger link with the mainland, and throughout Tasmania, would provide a greater incentive to wind farm proponents to build in Tasmania.
"Obviously, governments are looking at budgets and they've got a finite amount of money, but I think the economic drivers behind those links will see them [both] built," he said.
"I guess they have to prove it to themselves with the first one.
"I believe that they'll see that the business case for it was very strong, and really, the stronger the link that we can have in the network ... I think that's going to be really important."
Fera this week lodged details of its proposed Triabunna wind farm, seeking approval from federal environmental authorities.
If approved, the small project would feature four 7.2MW wind turbines, for a total generating capacity of 28.8MW.
It would be located near Barings Hill, in 240 hectares of privately owned plantation forest in the Triabunna area, in South-East Tasmania.
The project also calls for construction of a battery energy storage system, which would allow the developers to sell electricity during peak times and recharge the battery during low-price periods, such as during the morning and afternoon when solar power is flowing into the grid.
Mr Lawson said conservation was a top concern of the company, pointing out that the proposed location of one of the turbines had been moved after an eagle's nest was discovered within 1000 metres of the site.
Construction works will commence within one year of obtaining all necessary approvals.
The wind farm at Triabunna is not Fera Australia's only project in Tasmania.
Mr Lawson said he is also investigating two other sites for in the centre of the state, but these would be timed for when Marinus Link becomes operational, he said.
He declined to go into further detail about the proposed locations.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.