One of the North's favourite charity challenges is returning for its 21st birthday celebration with new events and a $20,000 goal.
The Tamar Valley Cycling Challenge, which includes the major mental health fundraiser Sally's Ride, has opened registrations for its November 26 one-day "cycling extravaganza".
The Rotary Club of Central Launceston will once again host Sally's Ride alongside multiple cycle challenges within Launceston and the Tamar Valley.
All funds raised support two charities: the Australian Rotary Health and the Black Dog Institute's, both of which work to support youth mental health and suicide prevention.
Sally's Ride committee chair Craig Perkins said supporting youth within the community was a huge part of the ride's original purpose and something that still holds true today.
"This year, during a pandemic, to be able to promote cycling as a health pursuit, as a way to support mental health in our young people is more important than ever," Mr Perkins said.
The first ride was organised by Sally Fletcher in 2002, who rode solo around Tasmania raising funds for mental health in the state.
Becoming the Tamar Valley Cycling Challenge in 2009 - with more events and more participants each year - the event has since contributed over $100,000 to Australian Rotary Health.
New events for this year include the introduction of a 20-kilometre ride ideal for families and riders less confident with road cycling, as well as a new starting location at the Launceston Rugby Union Club.
Similar to the 10-kilometre ride, the 20km will be mostly off-road on bike trails or less busy residential streets.
The Cycling Challenge is also welcoming the Tweed Ride, which will become part of the event's offering after its final appearance at Junction Arts Festival in September.
The non-competitive, fun event has its origins in the British tradition of dressing up to ride push-bikes when they were first invented, and this year's Sally's Tweed riders are encouraged to join the Challenge's 10km and 20km rides.
Launceston City councillor Alan Harris said it was time to "get the bikes out of the shed" and pump up the tires ahead of the ride, but also for regular use to have a healthier, less gridlocked city.
"Come along and start riding not only for Sally's ride, but also just for your normal day to day," Mr Harris said.
Registrations are open now for the major charity event at the Sally's Ride website.
Early entrants vouchers are being supported by MyRide Launceston who will provide $20 of the fee for any registrations received before October 31.
