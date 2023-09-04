The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

West Tamar Council's CEO Kristen Desmond ready for new chapter

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated September 5 2023 - 8:35am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Tamar Council chief executive Kristen Desmond hits the ground running in her first four weeks in the job. Supplied picture
West Tamar Council chief executive Kristen Desmond hits the ground running in her first four weeks in the job. Supplied picture

Kristen Desmond plans to carry over her values as a disability advocate to her new West Tamar Council chief executive role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.