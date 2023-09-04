The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Hobart Hurricanes land five internationals for BBL and WBBL

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 4 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"We've got the players we wanted, now it's over to them to perform," declared the Hobart Hurricanes' brains trust after filling the key international spots for both upcoming Big Bash League tournaments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.