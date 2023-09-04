The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Jacob Heatlie Johnston fronts Supreme Court over sex with goat

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated September 4 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Heatlie Johnston leaving the Launceston Magistrates Court in August. Photo Nick Clark
Jacob Heatlie Johnston leaving the Launceston Magistrates Court in August. Photo Nick Clark

A man who had sex with a goat on two separate occasions last year fronted the Tasmania Supreme Court in Launceston on Monday, September 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.