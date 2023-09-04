The Examiner
Northern Tasmanian police take illegal and unwanted firearms off the streets

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
September 4 2023 - 3:00pm
More than 20 weapons were surrendered in Northern Tasmania during Tasmania Police's push to take illegal and unwanted firearms off the streets.

