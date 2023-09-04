More than 20 weapons were surrendered in Northern Tasmania during Tasmania Police's push to take illegal and unwanted firearms off the streets.
Police said 21 long arm weapons, which include rifles and shotguns, two pistols and some ammunition were handed over to officers at Exeter, Scottsdale, Campbell Town and Deloraine.
Senior Sergeant Robert King praised the community for doing their part to keep illegal and unwanted weapons off the street.
"It's pleasing to see that people are taking the opportunity to surrender firearms, to ensure they can't end up in the wrong hands," he said.
Another round of mobile amnesties will be held in the state's south in the coming days, at Bridgewater and Glenorchy police stations on September 9 and September 10, respectively.
People can also surrender illegal and unwanted firearms, firearm parts, ammunition, or gel blasters that imitate a firearm without prosecution under Tasmania's permanent firearms amnesty.
Anybody with information about stolen or illegal firearms is also asked to contact Tasmania Police or file an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers Tasmania.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.