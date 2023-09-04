The Examinersport
NTFA finals fixtures announced at George Town and UTAS Stadium

Updated September 4 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:19pm
The NTFA have marked the start of division one's biggest week on the calendar by confirming the grand final fixtures, all to be held at UTAS Stadium.

