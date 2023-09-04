The NTFA have marked the start of division one's biggest week on the calendar by confirming the grand final fixtures, all to be held at UTAS Stadium.
The women will kick proceedings off at 9.30am as Deloraine and Meander Valley play for the day's first piece of silverware.
The men's reserves will follow, with St Pats and Old Scotch beginning a double-header between the clubs at 11.25am.
Their senior sides will bring the day to its inclusion, with the grand final's first bounce at 2pm.
In the premier division, Hillwood's men will learn their opponents for the big dance as South Launceston and Rocherlea go head-to-head at Blue Gum Park.
It will be George Town's second weekend of finals action in succession, with the ground hosting division one football on Saturday, in which the condition of the oval remained near-perfect for the whole day.
The Bulldogs and the Thistles begin the day in under-18s, before the latter's women's side play their elimination final against Old Launcestonians at 10.40am.
Bridgenorth and Longford will precede the senior men's match in the reserves which begins at 12.15pm.
Full fixture below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.