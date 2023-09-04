Photographer Paul Scambler took these photos of fans around the boundary fence at the NTFA premier men's semi-final between Hillwood and South Launceston out at Bridgenorth's Parrot Park.
The women's semi-final between Bridgenorth v Old Launcestonians, resulted in the Parrots walking off the ground winners with Bridgenorth 5.11 (41) defeating Old Launcestonians 4.3. (27).
The Hillwood Sharks took a 15-point lead over the Bulldogs, to the final change and they retained that to run out 15.6 (96) to 10.15 (75) winners.
