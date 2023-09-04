The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Pathology Centre plans to build respiratory centre

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
September 4 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An impression of the facade of a new respiratory centre to be added to Launceston Pathology Centre. Picture by ARTAS architects
An impression of the facade of a new respiratory centre to be added to Launceston Pathology Centre. Picture by ARTAS architects

Launceston Pathology Centre is looking to build a respiratory centre to better separate its services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.