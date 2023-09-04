Launceston Pathology Centre is looking to build a respiratory centre to better separate its services.
A development application made on behalf of Sonic Healthcare said it required the extension to help separate pathology patients from those suffering respiratory diseases.
The proposal is with the City of Launceston council for the 71 Frederick Street facility to make the addition.
It is being sought that a new clinic would include three collection rooms, one disabled toilet and a new staff room with a kitchenet.
The addition would fit alongside the existing building in unused space bordering an existing two storey building.
Under the plans, the new build would include direct access from the street but would operate within the hours of the existing pathology clinic, and include access to it.
The existing carparking for the facility is 51 spaces, which won't be impacted by the development.
"The building owners do not expect any increased requirements for parking as the addition is designed to help separation of respiratory illness patients from general patients, [it] is not related to provision of any new services," the application said.
The application estimated the alteration and addition to the existing building would cost $500,000.
