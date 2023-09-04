The government needs to provide compensation for Tasmanians who were charged under the state's anti-gay laws before the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 1997, Equality Tasmania says.
Tasmanian parliament in 2017 passed legislation to allow for offences of homosexuality and cross-dressing to be expunged from criminal records.
Former Attorney-General Matthew Groom at the time noted ongoing disadvantages, difficulties, distress and stigma for people who had these offences on their criminal records that affected work, travel and volunteering opportunities.
However, section 22 of the Expungement of Historical Offences Act states a person is not entitled to compensation of any kind if a charge or a conviction for an offence is expunged.
An independent review of the act's operations in 2020 recommended that a one-off payment should be made available for those whose records are expunged under the act.
The bill to amend the act to improve its operation has been released for consultation until September 23.
It does not amend the act to allow for compensation though.
Equality Tasmania spokesman Rodney Croome said gay and transgender Tasmanians convicted under the repressive former laws suffered involuntary outing, deep humiliation and loss of employment, family and friends."
"Many had no choice but to leave the state and some took their own lives leaving families traumatised forever," he said.
"It is only fair that one-off compensation is paid to those people who successfully apply for records to be expunged."
Mr Croome said there have been few if any successful applications under Tasmania's expungement legislation and the scheme should be better promoted.
"Many of those convicted under our former laws are quite old now so improvements to the law and better promotion of the law must occur as quickly as possible," he said.
