"It was positive, I went over there expecting to have a massive breakthrough and I probably didn't have that breakthrough run."
It's hard to tell from his initial response that Launceston athlete James Hansen became the second-fastest Tasmanian in history over the 1500 and 5000-metre distances during his time in Europe.
The 29-year-old landed back in Australia having competed in seven races in as many weeks in Belgium, Finland and UK.
"It's given me a lot of motivation to do more, but it left me a little bit... content, but not quite satisfied with what I did," Hansen summarised.
Racing in small towns on six-lane tracks which apparently would not hold a candle to St Leonards, Hansen was taken aback by some of the races which had 20 or more competitors shoved in at times and said the races were made even more difficult with rain and wind a constant in all three countries.
"I don't want to put it down to that either. There was definitely the case of if you're good enough, you'll make it on your own and you'll make the races run," he said.
"But I think I went over there looking for that race where it all comes together and I never really had that ... I think sometimes it is a little bit of luck of the draw."
Perhaps the largest source of frustration came when he finished second in a 5000m race in Finland.
The event carried weight in terms of Olympic rankings, which only made the excellent performance all the more annoying when he was disqualified for a step on the line.
However, it was races like this which had the former Riverside High School student believing he was in as good a shape as ever.
"[His fitness level is] above where it's ever been. I think that's why it's hard because you start putting this expectation on yourself that you should be - even though I'm running PBs - getting a bit more there," he said.
"It's just putting the score on the board, which is sometimes not as easy as you think it is."
Ranked 170th in the world in 5000m, Hansen outlined races which he hoped to do well in as he builds for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
"I've had a little bit of a break after overseas, but the first race we'll be setting myself for is Burnie 10 and then I'll look at potentially doing Point to Pinnacle again, I did that one last year and loved that race," he said.
"Then just gear up into the Australian domestic season ... I've got until July to qualify for the Olympics so I'll probably have to be in really good shape come March, April kind of thing.
"Oceania championships, that's a big one because there's a qualification system and the points for Oceania championships and if you win that, it'd be equivalent to running probably 30 seconds quicker than what you actually run in terms of your ranking score."
Hansen's bumper year has helped him accumulate sponsors which in turn help him perform in more races, allowing him to hopefully achieve a secondary goal of "inspiring young athletes that have grown up in Tassie".
"The more success you get, I think the more opportunities come, so it's huge to just keep moving forward," he said.
"Something I want to do as well is help other young people in Tassie, I think if we can build each other up we're all going to benefit from that as well and just bring that culture through.
"We've got the talent there to have people that are beyond me, beyond what I've achieved as well, they just need to do the work and put it in."
