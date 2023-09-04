Hobart-born Olympians Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz were in the Australian side which finished fourth at the men's world cup in Bhubaneswar, India, with Beltz's younger brother Hayden and Jack Welch also in the frame for Paris having featured in the FIH Pro League mini tournament in New Zealand in April. Meanwhile fellow Hobartians Maddison Brooks and Camila Vaughan have been called up for a Jillaroos training camp in Canberra as the women's junior world cup (November 29 to December 10) in Santiago edges closer.