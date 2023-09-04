Five world championships in Olympic sports in quick succession offer the latest of many opportunities to resurrect the punch-above-our weight cliché about Tasmanian sport.
While sounding like dates on a Motley Crue world tour, the cities of Fukuoka, Glasgow, Budapest, Okinawa and Belgrade are actually connected both as venues for world titles and being graced by some of Tassie's finest.
Swimming, cycling, athletics, basketball and rowing staged their annual global showpieces in those respective cities with all sights set on Paris for next year's Olympic Games.
Running across a period from July 14 up until September 10, Tasmanian-born talents featured in all of them and have already starred at a couple.
Freestyler Ariarne Titmus provided her customary problems for airport security metal detectors by returning from the swimming world championships (July 14-30) in Fukuoka, Japan, with medals of all persuasion including two gold (400m and 4x200m relay), one silver (200m) and one bronze (800m).
In taking the world title and world record off respective rivals Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh in the much-hyped 400m showdown, the 22-year-old Launceston-born sensation extended a major championship record in her pet event to six consecutive victories (after the 2018 Commonwealth Games and world champs, 2019 world champs, 2021 Olympics and 2022 Commonwealth Games).
Four more medals were claimed by Tasmanians at the inaugural all-discipline cycling world championships (August 3-13) in Glasgow although these were shared around three households.
Hobart-born Felicity Wilson-Haffenden executed what AusCycling dubbed "the ride of her life" to win the junior women's time trial.
Just two-and-a-half years after taking up the sport and five days after crashing in the road race, the 18-year-old claimed the title on a 13.4km course that finished with a tough final 1km on cobbles up to Stirling Castle.
In doing so, she became the first Australian to win the title since Devonport's Macey Stewart in 2014.
Hamish McKenzie, 18, won a bronze in the under-23 men's individual time trial before fellow Launceston-born national teammate Georgia Baker, 28, added silvers in the elite women's madison and points race - four years after claiming world champs gold and silver medals and 12 months after bagging three golds at the Commonwealth Games.
Launceston Mountain Bike Club teammates Sam Fox and Cam Ivory and Launceston City Cycling Club's Josh Duffy took the number of riders representing Tasmania in Scotland to six.
Launceston-born King Islander Stewart McSweyn took the Tasmanian world championship baton for the athletics version (August 19-27) in Budapest.
After adding another Olympic qualifying time (of 3:31.92) in finishing seventh in his star-studded 1500m heat, the 28-year-old recovered from a fall in his 5000m heat to come 13th in the final.
Basketball overlapped in the form of the FIBA men's world cup (August 25 to September 10) with Launceston-born Chris Goulding in the Australian team competing across Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.
After progressing from their group, the Boomers' medal hopes were dashed in a 91-80 loss to Slovenia in Okinawa with the 34-year-old Melbourne United shooting guard, who attended West Launceston Primary School before his family relocated to Queensland, featuring towards the end of most games and in contention to attend his third Olympics.
The rowing world championships (September 3-10) are gracing Sava Lake in Belgrade, Serbia, with Launceston's Henry Youl, 27, and Hobart's Anneka Reardon, who turned 26 on Monday, representing Tasmania along with 36-year-old Victorian-born two-time world champ Sarah Hawe.
Hockey would have made a total of six Olympic sport world titles except having their showpiece events of the year in January and December failed to fit my required timeline narrative.
Hobart-born Olympians Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz were in the Australian side which finished fourth at the men's world cup in Bhubaneswar, India, with Beltz's younger brother Hayden and Jack Welch also in the frame for Paris having featured in the FIH Pro League mini tournament in New Zealand in April. Meanwhile fellow Hobartians Maddison Brooks and Camila Vaughan have been called up for a Jillaroos training camp in Canberra as the women's junior world cup (November 29 to December 10) in Santiago edges closer.
