Labor and the Greens are likely to throw their support behind Lyons independent MHA John Tucker's move for a parliamentary inquiry into the Marinus Link project when House of Assembly resumes this week.
Mr Tucker's call for an inquiry followed news over the weekend that the Commonwealth had agreed to a state government request to adjust the financing of the multi-billion project to build an electricity connection with the mainland under Bass Strait.
Under the new funding arrangements, Tasmania's equity share of the project is to be reduced by nearly half to 17.7 per cent, dropping Tasmania's investment share to between $106 and 117 million.
The new deal also includes an option for the state to sell its entire equity stake in Marinus upon commissioning of the project.
Significantly, the government also suggested that the project had been scaled back by half, with the $3 billion in funding paying for just one 750MW cable under Bass Strait initially.
Originally, the deal was for staged construction of two 750MW cables.
According to the government, the project will "focus on one cable in the first instance with negotiations to continue on a second cable".
That aspect of the announcement was seized on by Bob Brown Foundation spokesperson Christine Milne, who said it amounted to the government getting one cable for the price of two.
But Mr Tucker, who resigned from the Liberal Party in May partly over concerns about the cost of Marinus, said the government has still not disclosed how much Tasmanians will pay through the debt-funded proportion of the project, which amounts to 80 per cent of the cost.
In an interview on ABC on Monday morning, Mr Tucker noted that the government announcement over the weekend did not mention the debt funding at all.
Under the old funding arrangement, the Marinus Link company was to take on over $3 billion in debt to finance the project.
The cost of the repayments over time was to be borne by electricity consumers in Victoria and Tasmania at a ratio of 85 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.
After the latest government announcement about the project, Tasmanians were no wiser about these debt costs over time, Mr Tucker said.
"That's the big question that hasn't been mentioned this time at all," he said.
"In our bills at the moment, we pay about 42 per cent which is the TasNetworks' section of the bill and that's for about $400 million [of TasNetwork spending].
"Now if we add another $100 million, that means we are going to add another 10 per cent to that bill."
He also said Tassie consumers would likely pay more for the energy component on their bills as well, because having the big connection with the mainland will drive up Tasmanian prices.
"When we connect Marinus Link with Basslink going across there, the end result will be that Victorian prices, because there's such huge demand, will drive the prices up down here in Tasmania," Mr Tucker said.
Sunday's announcement also contained the significant news that the project cost of around $3 billion would only cover the first 750MW cable.
Energy Minister Guy Barnett confirmed the government would still like to see both cables laid.
There were no answers to questions about what effect the halving of the scale of Marinus - and the associated North West Transmission Developments - would have on the project economics.
Other questions that have not been answered about the project include:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.