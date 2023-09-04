After being closed for almost one year, the Sea Scout pontoon is one step closer to being reopened and the Home Point pontoon is set for an overhaul.
The Sea Scout pontoon has been closed for almost 12 months, after it was damaged by floodwaters in the October 2022 floods.
This pontoon was a replacement for another which was damaged in the 2016 floods and the City of Launceston council told The Examiner in June that the tender process was due to begin soon.
The council is now seeking bids for the project, which includes repairing the Sea Scout pontoon and installing additional anchors to better prepare the structure for flooding.
The project also involves replacing timber decking on the Home Point pontoon with plastic - something already found on the Sea Scout pontoon.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said the pontoons were key community infrastructure, used by the local Navy Cadets, Sea Scouts and Tamar River Cruises, and the council was optimistic work will start soon.
"We hope to see the works underway before Christmas," Cr Garwood said.
"The refurbishment and repair project is aimed at extending the useful life of these two pontoons so that they can continue to be utilised well into the future."
Tenders to refurbish the pontoons have been advertised and will close on September 25.
