A new deal between the Commonwealth and state governments to deliver Marinus Link leaves doubts over the future of delivering two cables.
The project will be funded on 80 per cent debt finance and 20 per cent equity. The latter was originally to be shared equally between the Commonwealth, Tasmania, and Victoria.
The revised project has a costing of about $3 billion, with the Tasmanian government now committing to providing an equity investment of 17.7 per cent. On current costings, this is expected to be between $110 to $117 million.
On Sunday, Energy and Renewables Minister Guy Barnett said that the agreement has been reached on the understanding that one cable would be laid.
"The $3 billion estimated cost for first cable is exactly that - it's an estimated cost for cable one," he said.
"We're still very interested in cable two, as is the federal government, but we want to do the homework and to ensure that the numbers stack up."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he had "driven a hard bargain" to deliver the deal on "Tasmania's side of the line in the sand".
Mr Barnett said he was the "happiest energy minister in Australia".
Labor's energy spokesperson Dean Winter said the new agreement stripped Mr Rockliff and Mr Barnett of their responsibility to deliver Marinus.
"[They] have effectively been stripped of responsibility for delivering Marinus," he said.
"Under the arrangements, Tasmania relinquished nearly half its equity share to the Australian government because Tasmania's budget could no longer afford it."
The agreement to fund the Marinus Link project will allow Tasmania and the Commonwealth to access a concession loan through the Clean Energy Finance Corporation to cover the remaining 80 per cent of the project costs.
Mr Barnett did not explain what the cost of servicing the loan would be, but said there is an option for the government, at commissioning, to reduce its equity in Marinus to zero per cent and reduce responsibility for the debt to zero per cent.
Former Liberal turned Independent MPs John Tucker and Lara Alexander have criticised the new deal and said they will move for a parliamentary inquiry into Marinus.
