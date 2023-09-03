A mother and daughter have resorted to door knocking in the hopes of homing themselves and their much-loved pets.
Melinda Whiteley, a keen horse rider and her 76-year-old mother Patricia are the proud owners of four miniature ponies and also have 10 chickens, three cats, and an English Staffy.
The lease on their three bedroom Perth home finished last month and hasn't been renewed. She's now received a court notice to vacate the property that has been their home for two years.
They were given 42 days notice to vacate before the lease expired on August 29.
The family have been on the hunt for a suitable home but haven't had any luck.
"We've been looking everywhere. We need somewhere suitable to go with the animals. They've been with us all this time," Ms Whiteley said.
Ms Whiteley said she had been through multiple real estate agents and was on a few waiting lists but "there's just nothing out there".
With the current housing crisis "you've just got to be lucky," she said.
She also feels that a lot of housing right now is through "word of mouth" and people are "snapping up" properties right away.
She's even resorted to door knocking to ask people if they know of any available properties.
"We shouldn't have to live like that but that's the extent now we've got to, to get it out there," Ms Whiteley said.
She has had her four miniature ponies for around nine years and wants to find "somewhere safe".
It's important for them to be kept together and not separated, she said.
"They've always been where we are," she said.
Ms Whiteley said if she ends up homeless, her animals will be "out on the street with us".
"They'll be on the street with us because clearly that's where we're gonna to be going," she said.
According to the RSPCA, 149 animals belonging to 117 homeless or hospitalised people were cared for in the last financial year, with stays ranging between two days and 321 days.
But most of those were dogs, cats and smaller animals like guinea pigs.
What Ms Whiteley wants people to know is "that we need help".
Tenants Union of Tasmania principal solicitor Ben Bartl said it was "incredibly unfair that two women and their pets are potentially being evicted into homelessness despite having done nothing wrong".
"They have not breached their lease agreement and have always paid their rent on time," Mr Bartl said.
"Mel and Pat are at risk of homelessness and of losing their pets if no home can be found for them."
Ms Whiteley said the housing crisis made it difficult to get even an ordinary house.
"Why put people out when there is nowhere to go?"
