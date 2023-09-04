Some of Tasmania's best bubbly drops will go on show this November for the return of the state's nine-year-running sparkling wine festival.
Effervescence Tasmania will bring its celebration of the Apple Isle's world-class bubbles from November 10 to 12.
The festival will host three days of events, bringing wine lovers and grape-growers together at vineyards with views to showcase Tassie's "sparkling success".
This year's Effervescence Gala Dinner keynote speaker will be founder of The Fabulous Ladies' Wine Society and Australian Women in Wine, Jane Thomson OAM, who said Tassie's sparkling wines have long been a "quiet favourite of those in the know".
"Led by some incredibly talented winemakers and the perfect cool-climate, the region confidently knocks at the door of the world's best," Ms Johnson said.
"Effervescence is the perfect opportunity to shine a deserved spotlight and celebrate Tasmania's sparkling success.
The 2023 program includes events like "The Grand Tasting", a public tasting event at Josef Chromy Wines on Saturday, November 11, showcasing over 50 cuvées from fifteen of Tasmania's best sparkling producers.
The cellar doors of local producers, like Jansz Tasmania, Clover Hill, Small Wonder and Josef Chromy Wines, will also host tours and masterclasses throughout the weekend.
"The secret of Tasmania's sparkling wines is well and truly out," head of Paragon Wine Estates Shaine DeVenny said.
"Effervescence is an important regional showcase of the tremendous efforts of our local wine industry to highlight premium cool-climate sparkling, with many bringing limited releases to the event.
"It gives all guests a remarkable opportunity to sample wines not otherwise available and get insider information and access to these rare wines."
Tickets and a full list of events for Effervescence Tasmania can be found at the festival's website.
