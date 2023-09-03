The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

New dance show RESURGENCE is coming to Junction Arts Festival 2023

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
September 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Resurgence" choreographer Kimberely Parkin surrounded by Ash Boxhall, Jane McDougall, Kate Maxwell, Ashia Stanley and Belle Hilder. Picture by Paul Scambler
"Resurgence" choreographer Kimberely Parkin surrounded by Ash Boxhall, Jane McDougall, Kate Maxwell, Ashia Stanley and Belle Hilder. Picture by Paul Scambler

The world-premiere of a mass participatory rock show pitched as "Ziggy Stardust meets Saturday Night Fever" is coming to this year's Junction Arts Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.