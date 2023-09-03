The world-premiere of a mass participatory rock show pitched as "Ziggy Stardust meets Saturday Night Fever" is coming to this year's Junction Arts Festival.
The new work, RESURGENCE, will open the annual event on Thursday, September 21, inviting Launceston to let loose and "rage against the machine".
The free dance production is the brainchild of internationally acclaimed creative director Joseph O'Farrell and is choreographed by Western Australia's up-and-coming Kimberley Parkin.
Around 40 guitarists will join a 16-piece choir and dancers from Launceston Youth Theatre Ensemble (LYTE) to lead the show which Parkin said was "all about letting your hair down".
"It's about being rambunctious and using movement to reflect on the tumultuous, hard years that we've had in recent memory," Parkin said.
"Letting people have a good time to good music in a super-fun way is what it's all about."
The dance show takes inspiration from one of the choreographer's earlier works, Cry Baby, which she created with her Boorloo-based company in WA.
She said Cry Baby was about "hardcore 70s rock 'n' roll", which is where some of RESURGENCE's music, like Enter Sandman by Metallica, comes from and adds a bit of "Mad Max" to the show's mix.
The show began rehearsals on the first weekend of September, bringing its mass rock band and contemporary dancers together for the first time in "an explosion of fierce creativity".
O'Farrell - who goes by JOF for his creative pursuits - said RESURGENCE is a mashup of performers, community members and visuals which create an immersive spectacle.
"You can expect a whole heap of sparks, coloured smoke, as well as community love and guitar," he said.
"It's going to be like this wall of sound where things are blooming over the park."
O'Farrell has a long history of creating large-scale installation and theatre works - from events at Melbourne's Federation Square to concerts on the Gold Coast - with, and for, community.
RESURGENCE, which combines music, dance and lighting visuals in an audience participation setting is similar to his other works which celebrate diversity but also bring people together "in hilarious and unlikely ways".
"You might even see your grandma up there shredding guitar," he said.
The free, world premiere of RESURGENCE will arrive at Prince's Square on Thursday, September 21, from 6.30pm.
The show will run again from 6.30pm on Friday and Saturday, September 22 and 23, respectively.
