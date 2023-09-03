The kitchen fridge has been the competitive gardener's best friend this year, as entrants for the spring horticultural show faced the prospect of having no flowers on show day.
Show manager and vice-president of the Launceston Horticultural Society Noel Button said gardeners were faced with an early spring this year.
The miniature daffodils are out early and "a lot of them have finished already," he said.
The Bureau of Metereology said Tasmania's winter this year was likely to rank in the top five warmest winters on record.
The bureau also predicted that trend would continue into Spring.
So, to make sure there were flowers still around on the competition day, Mr Button said some gardeners preserved their early blooms in the fridge.
"I've had daffodils in the fridge for two weeks," he said.
He's been spraying the flowers every day for a fortnight to keep them alive and to stop wilting before the show.
Others would have been doing the same.
It's a sign of the dedication and great lengths that avid gardeners go to for their craft and the amount of work that goes into putting up the show.
This year is extra special as the horticultural society celebrates its 185th anniversary.
Founded in 1883, the group is the longest continual horticultural society in the country and the second oldest in the world.
The Horticultural Society was one of the earliest organisations set up in Launceston, Mr Button said.
"So it's pretty amazing effort for Tasmania to have something that's 185 years old," he said.
"It's really hard to imagine that we have been going for 185 years."
Grand Champion Daffodil for best daffodil in Show: Evonne Blackley
Best Bloom in Open Section: David Pyke
Champion Miniature Daffodil of Show: Noel Button
L.H.S. Inc Collection (6 distinct daffodils, any division, standard size): David Pyke
DIVISIONAL BEST BLOOM AWARDS Trumpet - Division 1: Evonne Blackley
CAMELLIAS The Ray Hawkins Memorial Award for the grand champion camellia: Ron Camplin
CUT FLOWERS Best exhibition open section: Errol & Stephanie Imlach
BEST EXHIBIT BASKET OF SPRING FLOWERS: Erica Maxwell
CACTI AND SUCCULENTS Best exhibit open section: Bob Butler
JOAN WARD TROPHY (For the most outstanding exhibit in Open Floral Art): Gayle Carroll
