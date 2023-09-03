Most dads might want to spend the morning on Fathers Day, relaxing, having a coffee and reading the paper (The Examiner of course) in peace.
But Angus Galloway from Westbury and his two year old daughter Bonnie were busy setting up the Easy Mulch stall at the Horticultural Society's Spring show.
This year's show fell on Father's Day and while the weather was overcast and drizzly, gardening enthusiasts and business owners like Mr Galloway bustled into Evandale Memorial hall to see the bright blooms and colourful blossoms.
Mr Galloway was one of many stallholders selling a variety of plants and gardening supplies outside the show.
Spending Father's Day at the show had been great, he said.
"We've been here at the market and Bonnie's been dancing and playing and having a great time," Mr Galloway said.
READ MORE: Premier won't change his mind on stadium
"Bonnie hasn't been picking too many flowers so that's been great."
Would he prefer to be at home on Father's Day? Mr Galloway said he wouldn't prefer to be doing anything else.
"Happy to be here. Wouldn't want to be anything else," he said.
"As long as we're with family, it's all good."
There were prize winning camellias and daffodils on show as well as displays of native flowers and bonsai.
Also there was Launceston Bonsai Society's vice president Bob Butler, who has been working with bonsai for around a decade. He said there was growing interest in the Japanese craft of creating miniature trees.
"Most people are interested in Bonsai. Whether they actually want to do it is another thing but most people like the smaller trees, the size, the way they look," Mr Butler said.
"A lot of people think it's difficult, which it's not."
He said the society has a display at the show every season which is an opportunity to share their trees.
The show was something he always enjoys, Mr Butler said.
"There's always different plants and flowers and things to see and it's always well presented," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.