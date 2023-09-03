Three Northern NPL Tasmania derbies in eight days have provided no shortage of both entertainment and talking points.
When the fixture list conspired with postponements and rescheduling, the men's statewide soccer competition delivered the prospect of all three Northern teams playing each other in a mini round-robin style Launceston Cup.
The result was seven goals, two late equalisers, one late winner and plenty of yellow cards.
All three teams were coming off scoreless defeats to Devonport with the champions winning 1-0, 6-0 and 5-0 at City, Olympic and United respectively.
United and Riverside kicked off the series with a 1-1 draw last Saturday before Olympic edged City 1-0 in midweek and United and City shared a 2-2 draw on Saturday.
The overwhelming lesson to be learned from the trilogy was not to give United free-kicks late on.
Riverside conceded a succession of set pieces while desperately hanging on to a 1-0 lead and eventually paid the price when Aidan Rigby converted past Daniel Nash in the seventh minute of stoppage time.
City were similarly penalised a week later at the same end of Birch Avenue when Connor Reading took full advantage of Noah Curtis leaving a lot of the goal unguarded to fire in another late leveller.
City had cause to feel annoyed about the awarding of that free-kick.
Just moments after his shot bounced back off the post when it would have put the game to bed at 3-1, Stef Tantari appeared to be bundled over at the opposite end of the pitch by United's muscular striker David Owusu.
Clearly aggrieved, Tantari leapt to his feet and took swift retribution on United's other import Jaiden Mercure.
Adding insult to injury, as the linesman flagged for an Owusu foul, the referee waved 'play on' before awarding the United free-kick and showing Tantari a yellow card.
Although the two draws represented the first points of the season for league-newcomers United, it could have been so much more.
While delighted to get off the mark at the 19th time of asking, coach Fernando Munoz was somewhat disappointed his team had not taken all three points against Riverside.
And after levelling the scores at 2-2 against City, the Birch Avenue brigade should have secured their first win with the last kick of the game.
The contest had just ticked into the sixth minute of injury time when Angelo Amato's cross was only cleared as far as the on-rushing Will Spicer who blazed it over the bar. The final whistle rang out long before the ball landed somewhere in the region of Ravenswood.
With three teams situated in such close proximity, it was rather inevitable that the matches would feature participants playing against their former teams.
The Riverside versus City showdown embodied this theme with Dan Nash, Zac Reissig, Gedi Krusa, Aaron Campbell, Will Humphrey and Toby Simeoni among those facing former teammates.
Given this added incentive, it was no surprise that one might score a winning goal against their old team.
The smart money was probably on Krusa - given he is such a regular goal threat and had scored a lovely diving header four days earlier in the draw at United - Simeoni or Humphrey - who had both netted in earlier meetings between the sides this season.
When City were awarded a free-kick favouring a left-footer midway through the first half, two of Humphrey's junior coaches could be heard tipping a possible goal only to eat their words when the cultured centre-back promptly sent the ball ballooning towards the Tamar Estuary.
Krusa was indeed involved in the game's only goal, but when his teasing 77th-minute free-kick was met by Adrian Anthony and saved by Lachlan Clark, it was Reissig who pounced to fire in his first goal of the season - much to the delight of his father Chris who religiously watches Zac's games from the same Windsor Park stool.
Reissig Jnr - who played all his junior soccer at Prospect - had also provided the assist for Krusa's header against United while Humphrey and Simeoni saved their goal-scoring contributions another three days for the next match against United.
All three sides have enticed import players to spend a chilly winter in Northern Tasmania and the crop are as talented as they are travelled.
Enlisted from the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy in Canada, Mercure has dual nationality with hopes to represent Haiti in under-age competitions and is a winger in the mold of Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma.
Another arrival from the land of the maple leaf is Adrian Anthony who has brought welcome stability and composure to Olympic's defence - and is a cultured ball-playing centre-back in the style of Brighton's Lewis Dunk.
Meanwhile, City have Americans at both ends of the park but not even their air miles can compete with the overworked passport of Brazilian Mateus Filho who has transported industrious wingplay like that of Brighton's Solly March across four continents.
The squads' continental flavour also has heritage hints from as far afield as Ukraine, England, Italy, Lithuania, Nigeria, Guinea, South Sudan, Chile and Gibraltar but few other similarities to the Premier League dominance of the Seagulls.
*************************
