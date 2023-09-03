One night, at a party in 1973, a friend told Dee Potter they had the perfect job for her: marriage celebrancy.
They said, "you go to people's places or some restaurant and you marry them".
"I'd never heard of it," Ms Potter said, and only a few months later, she became one of the first civil celebrants in the world.
The Longford resident has married thousands of people through her profession over the last five decades and is one of the last four original celebrants appointed in the early '70s that's still working.
In a ceremony in Canberra in late August of 2023, Ms Potter and two of the others from the first batch of celebrants were honoured for their 50-year commitment to the union of marriage and their drastic role in changing Australia's views on the expression of love.
A "change in the Western World's rulebook"
Ms Potter became a civil marriage celebrant in early 1974, when she received a signed certificate in the mail from the then-Australian Commonwealth Attorney-General, Lionel Murphy.
She thought it was a joke.
"I grabbed it and shoved it in a drawer along with the manual it came with," Ms Potter said.
"But about six weeks later, a young man called asking if I could perform a marriage ceremony, so I went to the drawer and got the manual.
"I said to him, 'I think we can work it out'."
Ms Potter was one of the early appointees from the Attorney General, who at the time was leading marriage reform despite opposition from his own staff, the public service and members of Gough Whitlam's parliament.
In fact, the story goes that Mr Murphy wrote his celebrancy certificates late one night and delivered them to them to the post-box himself to bypass his opposition.
"I think [Mr Murphy] thought that marriage was something to celebrate, even when it wasn't religious," Ms Potter said.
"Getting married wasn't a formality and that's why he worked so hard for civil celebrants to exist."
The creation of celebrants - who can marry people practically anywhere and are almost always unaffiliated with the church - has had an extraordinary effect.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported in 2020 that 80.3 per cent of the country's marriages were performed by civil celebrants, and Ms Potter was a major contributor to that in her 50 years.
With a few taps at his typewriter, Mr Murphy - and Australia - had written a change in the Western world's rulebook: secular people were, from then on, entitled to ceremonies just as meaningful and substantive as those of the religious.
Looking back on her 50-year career as a celebrant, Ms Potter said she watched trends come and had "seen it all".
"I would have celebrated around 100 weddings a year for much of my career," Ms Potter said.
"And each of them is special."
She's experienced outrageous weddings where helicopters landed in backyards, and ceremonies where the young ring-bearer ran off and dropped the bands in long grass, never to be found.
The biggest change in the foundation of the career during her 50 years was the introduction of same-sex marriage - "long-overdue," she said.
There were weddings of all kinds, but what has always stuck is love.
"Every wedding is memorable because people's lives are never going to be the same again after they've been married," Ms Potter said.
"If I woke up one day and I didn't want to go to a wedding, I would stop. But that's never happened.
"You have got to love what you do."
