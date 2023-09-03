The Examiner
Dee Potter looks back on 50 years as a marriage celebrant

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated September 3 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:30pm
Longford's Dee Potter is one of the four original civil marriage celebrants in the world. Picture by Paul Scambler
Longford's Dee Potter is one of the four original civil marriage celebrants in the world. Picture by Paul Scambler

One night, at a party in 1973, a friend told Dee Potter they had the perfect job for her: marriage celebrancy.

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

