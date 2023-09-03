Law changes to crackdown on "unreasonable" charges to retirement village residents are open for feedback.
The Tasmanian government has released the Retirement Villages Amendment Bill for public and stakeholder feedback.
Attorney-General, and Workplace Safety and Consumer Affairs Minister, Elise Archer said the proposed changes would increase protections for the back pocket of retirement village residents.
The changes target the regulation of operators in how they may increase recurrent charges or impose special levies.
"This addresses concerns that some increases imposed in the past have been unreasonable or not sufficiently explained to residents," Ms Archer said.
READ MORE: Premier won't change his mind on stadium
"The amendments will strengthen protections for residents of retirement villages, while ensuring retirement village operators are not prevented from making reasonable fee increases required to ensure their financial sustainability."
Under the proposal, she said there would be rules on when recurrent fee increases can go above CPI.
"... such as being authorised by a special resolution, for example if it is supported by at least 75 per cent of the voting residents and tenants," Ms Archer said.
She said the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal would be an avenue for retirement village operators to appeal increases not permitted if the new legislation passed.
Consultation on the bill closes on September 13. It is expected to be tabled in parliament before the end of the year.
The draft document is available on the Department of Justice website and submissions can be made online, via post or email at haveyoursay@justice.tas.gov.au.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.