Queechy, South Launceston ensure grand final double for clubs

For the second consecutive season, Queechy Penguins and South Launceston will do battle in the men's and women's Greater Northern League grand finals.
Qualification certainly did not come easy for Queechy in the men's, defeating Burnie Baptist 3-2 in shootouts after finishing at 4-4.
The sides traded quick goals regularly throughout the contest as Jake Wolfe and Justin Ockerby scored in the first six minutes.
Lachie Murfet found the back of the net just seven minutes later in what would be the last goal of the first half before teammate Tyson Johnson gave Baptist a 3-1 third-quarter lead.
However, the Penguins were not out of it as coach Jakeb Morris and Khan Riley answered by scoring two goals in as many minutes to be 3-3 at three-quarter-time.
Baptist drew first blood in the last with Johnson's second but Ockerby answered to send the game through to shootouts.
Both sides scored their first and missed their second before Queechy got the upper hand by nailing their third but they missed their fourth and Baptist didn't - meaning it came down to the final shot.
Evan Lawrence scored the sealer for Queechy as Baptist missed their final shot - sending the Penguins through.
South Launceston's women joined their men in the grand final with a 5-3 win over City Marians.
Alice Hendry and Georgie Daly added goals within the first 10 minutes and Ash Demarco put another away before half-time to put the Suns 3-0 up at the break.
Kasia Taylor slotted City's first for the day just minutes into the second half but Annabel Butterick was able to answer straight away.
Brooke Grubb then found the back of the net twice in as many minutes for the Marians - who were without stars Zayna Jackson, Jenna Kenworthy and Mackenzie Emmerton - to bring the score to 4-3 and give them a chance.
However, Hayley Johns was able to put the final nail in the coffin - setting up an intriguing grand final as the Suns shoot for their third consecutive GNLW premiership.
Their Queechy opponents handed the Suns their first loss of the season last weekend to the tune of 6-0.
