Folks, it's going to be a rematch.
St Pats will get the chance on Saturday, September 9, to defend their premiership status against Old Scotch, the team which they beat to claim the crown in 2022.
The NTFA division one preliminary final was yet another classic contest between the Saints and Lilydale, but after the 16.14 (110) to 11.11 (77) win confirmed the former's fourth win against the latter this season, it was fair to conclude that the two best sides will be competing in the grand final.
"We've probably as a group gone away from what we've been working on a little bit the last couple of weeks, and I think it's showed in our performances," Saints assistant coach Jacob Lowe said.
"We just went away from how we were and I think we went back to our game style today and to actually do that for four quarters when the pressure was on, when we had a big week, obviously a bad loss last week, it grew character in the group.
"We were proud of the whole group."
The first quarter was high pace and high scoring which was kicked off by Brad Dodds, a man that had enjoyed his side's previous matches against the Demons.
But Lilydale - who were missing Trent Griggs - brought the match back to parity thanks to Sonny Whiting.
Dodds continued to haunt the Demons with his second goal, before Callum Harrison drilled one on the run from beyond 50 metres to give the Saints a double-figure lead.
From there Lilydale grabbed the upper hand, with Jimmy Storay, Thane Bardenhagen and Whiting all converting set-shots.
The entertaining quarter was capped off by Anthony Viney, who snapped brilliantly from a tight angle with his right foot boundary-side.
Kicking to the wind-backed Southern end in the second term, forward Mitchell Bennett led the Saints through an intense half an hour.
Conceding five goals for the quarter, including four in succession, Lilydale appeared to have no answer for the Saints' number seven who kicked majors which included a mix of accurate set-shots and skilful dribbles.
"We've got some real firepower forward and that's our strength that if we can get the ball in quick, we can back our forwards," Lowe said.
"But to see Mitchell - I didn't even realise it was five goals until afterwards - he certainly had a massive influence in that second quarter, which was awesome."
Just seven points down, Lilydale were far from out of the contest at the main break, but as happened in every quarter, St Pats got the jump on their counterparts.
Jordan Tepper got the reigning premiers off to a flyer in the second half and before long they were leading by around 20 points.
But Daniel Viney settled things for the Demons, much to the delight of their fans who were beginning to find their voice.
Nathan Barry kept the good quarter going for St Pats, but Lilydale were threatening to turn the tide. Eventually Storay and Daniel Viney kicked their second majors of the day as the red and blue continued to bang the door down.
The Saints continued the pattern of bright starts as they kicked three of the first four goals of the final quarter.
With the Demons at breaking point, quick goals from midfielders Jake Carins and Tepper sealed the result and a spot in the grand final once again.
"Anyone that's seen Jordan Tepper at his best would know he emulated a fair bit of it today, but I just think he's a big-game player," Lowe said of his star on-baller.
With a clash against the undefeated Thistles on the horizon, Lowe expected the Saints to be far-improved on their loss against them in the second semi-final.
"We have a lot of confidence that if we play our best footy it will be very hard to beat," he said.
"Today we showed that if we just do stick to our structures and we do back each other, that anything could happen.
"I don't want it to be said lightly, we are really keen to play Old Scotch next week."
